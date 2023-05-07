StockNews.com Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $178.96. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

