StockNews.com Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,533.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,992.28. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $60,917,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

