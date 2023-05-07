StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.