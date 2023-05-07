StockNews.com Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

