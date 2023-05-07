StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TARO opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 420,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

