StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.9 %
TARO opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.64.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
