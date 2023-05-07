StockNews.com Upgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BKCC stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.