StockNews.com Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.25.

MOH opened at $299.53 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.26.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

