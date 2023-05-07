StockNews.com Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.25.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %
MOH opened at $299.53 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
