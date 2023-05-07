Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0306 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $845,467.41 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

