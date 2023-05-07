Suku Market Cap Reaches $11.18 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Suku has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $861,308.05 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

