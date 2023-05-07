Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.