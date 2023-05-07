Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

