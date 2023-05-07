Susquehanna Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $22.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

