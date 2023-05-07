Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,229 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 69,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $168,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXPI stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

