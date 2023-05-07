Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Autodesk worth $165,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

ADSK stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

