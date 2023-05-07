Swiss National Bank Has $155.88 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $155,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.5 %

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,243.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,243.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,069.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.