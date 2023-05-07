Swiss National Bank Sells 34,685 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $151,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.08.

PH stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

