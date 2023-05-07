Swiss National Bank Sells 560,788 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 560,788 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Kinder Morgan worth $149,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.