Swiss National Bank Sells 97,109 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Realty Income worth $159,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE O opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

