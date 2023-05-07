Synapse (SYN) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Synapse has a total market cap of $130.80 million and $5.75 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

