TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$66.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.