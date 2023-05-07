Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00 to $13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.65%-5.90% yr/yr or $2.921 billion to $2.956 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.08.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

