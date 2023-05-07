Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.