TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 6.8 %

TIXT traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $17.22. 245,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.