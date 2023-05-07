TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
TIXT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Read More
