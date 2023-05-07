Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 102.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

