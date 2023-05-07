Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

