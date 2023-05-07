Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

