Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.