The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

