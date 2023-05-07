The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $327.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

