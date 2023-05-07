The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Southern Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 126.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

