The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Toro worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

