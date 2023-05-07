The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $18.43 Average PT from Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COCO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $22.64 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.