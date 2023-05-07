Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $292.94 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $292.94 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00057454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,127,884,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

