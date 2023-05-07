Thomson Reuters’ (TRI) Downgrade Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

