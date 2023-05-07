Threshold (T) One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $314.86 million and $12.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,881.86 or 1.00015576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002329 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03157782 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $77,525,211.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.