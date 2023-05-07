Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 10,858 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.63% of Trimble worth $78,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

