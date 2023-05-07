Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 20,671 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $88,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 546,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

