Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 243.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,776 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $74,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $239.59 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

