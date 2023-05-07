Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.37% of ANSYS worth $77,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

