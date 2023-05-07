Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,540 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.72% of ManpowerGroup worth $72,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

MAN stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

