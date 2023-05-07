Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $94.85 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,956 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $94,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $446.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

