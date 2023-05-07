Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 131,482 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

