Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 428,649 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $101,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,840,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,997,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $70.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

