Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,214 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Biogen were worth $82,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $318.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

