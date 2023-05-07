Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 29,824 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $84,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

