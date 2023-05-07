Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 821,133 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 821,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.71% of Ashland worth $99,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

