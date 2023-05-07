Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $670,677.21 and approximately $59,229.10 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00376208 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $55,962.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

