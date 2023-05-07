TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of X opened at C$140.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$136.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.40. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$123.03 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

