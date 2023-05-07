Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.03

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00007180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and approximately $13.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00024717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,227.00 or 0.99968284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002345 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09129994 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,177,508.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

